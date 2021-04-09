Denise A. Olson, 58, of Prairie City, Iowa formerly of Sparta, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines.
Denise was born April 6, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Donald and Bernice (Friedel) Adams. She was a graduate of Wilton High School class of 1980. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin where she obtained her Associates Degree.
Denise worked in the mental health field until entering the financial field. She worked in banking, insurance, general business accounting and mortgage lending. In 2012 while working full time she returned to school and obtained her Business Administration Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2017, graduating with highest honors.
Denise was joined in marriage to Arnold (Arnie) Olson on October 27, 2007. After residing in Wisconsin for most of their marriage, they recently moved to make their home in Prairie City, Iowa.
Denise had a love of the outdoors where you could find her hiking, camping, fishing, pheasant hunting and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time cooking and, baking her delicious homemade breads.
She is survived by her loving husband Arnold (Arnie), four children, Jennifer Williams of Beaver Dam, Brett (Mariah) Staley of Bloomington, Indiana, Ashley Staley and Riley Olson both of Madison, Wisconsin, four brothers, Robert Adams of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, Daniel (Tamara) Adams of Delaware, Paul Adams of Milwaukee and Carl (Caren) of Sparta, three sisters, Marcia (Bruce) Peterson of Hartford, Wisconsin, Shirley Fischer of Milwaukee and Loretta (Joe) Thomas of Slinger, Wisconsin, very special friends Darrel and Janis Bachofen of Columbus, Wisconsin and her two precious dogs, Baxter and Maggie.
A very special person and beautiful soul, Denise was wholly dedicated to her family and friends. She touched the lives of countless people and found great joy in helping others. She will be missed by so many whose lives have been made richer by her presence.
A celebration of life event will be held at Devils Lake near Baraboo, Wisconsin on May 30, 2021.