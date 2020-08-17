David F Amyotte, age 82 passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11. He was born Feb. 11, 1938 in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan.
A member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, David attended the local High School in Sault Ste. Marie graduating in 1955.
David was an avid hockey player and hunter enjoying many trips to the family hunting cabin in the Upper Pennisula. He played on a “farm” team for a professional hockey team. Joining the Marines in 1957, where he served with honor, David played a role in the 1958 Lebanon crisis. Later he was a postal worker for over 25 years in the Madison area where he retired as an Inspector of the then Southern WI distribution center.
David was a hockey coach for his three sons and led the first Stoughton hockey teams to first place finishes for a number of years.
David is survived by his wife Barbara Jean, his son Michael, his daughter Sarah, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his siblings and parents and his sons David and Harry.