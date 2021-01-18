Darlene Anderson, 77, born to Herbert and Vernel (Lund) Stenjem on Feb. 21, 1943 passed away Jan. 13, 2021 peacefully at St. Mary’s in Madison with her loving husband Robert by her side.
Darlene worked many years at the Coach House in Evansville among other restaurants when she wasn’t working on the farm. She loved playing cards with family and friends (you all know who you are) especially when she won! She enjoyed spending long weekends up north with her mom and traveling on an Alaskan cruise and cross country in the RV. Darlene loved having family and friends over, especially the Father’s Day get-togethers at the farm.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn Berge, brother Robert Stenjem and first husband Norman Heffel.
She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years Robert, his children Marilyn Anderson, Wendy Deems, Steve Anderson and David Anderson, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces in the Stenjem and Heffel families. Darlene will be missed dearly but is at peace now with no pain. Her family is planning a celebration of her life later in the year when it is safe for everyone. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com