Darcy A. Seamonson, age 65, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Stoughton Meadows. She was born on Oct. 22, 1955, in Stoughton, the daughter of Paul and Barbara (Terry) Seamonson. After the passing of her parents, she and her sisters were raised by Betty and Donavan Seamonson. Darcy graduated from Stoughton High School in 1974.
Darcy worked as a CNA as well as owning her own business, “Darcy’s Creations”, where she sold her wares at craft fairs and flea markets. She especially loved making wreaths, ornaments, and flower arrangements. Darcy enjoyed time with her extended family. She loved shopping, playing cards and was a great cook, often cooking for her whole family.
Darcy is survived by her daughter, Angelica (Kevin) Derouen; mother, Betty Seamonson; aunts, Kay and Eddie Seamonson; sisters, Teresa Seamonson and Mari Miller; brothers, Jack Lam, Randi (Marguerite) Seamonson and Brian Seamonson; and nieces nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her two fathers, Paul and Donavan Seamonson; and mother, Barbara Seamonson.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590