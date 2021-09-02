Dale Walls, age 81, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after a long battle with cancer and heart disease. He was born to Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls in 1939, in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, one of five children. Dale married Carol Evans and together they had five children.
Dale grew up in Madison and as a young adult joined the U.S. Marines. During his lifetime, he established a successful contracting business. In his free time, Dale enjoyed traveling, deep sea fishing and hosting many family celebrations here and abroad. He will always be remembered for his love of family and his generous spirit.
Dale is survived by his children, Michelle Wilson, Michael Walls and Ann Walls; grandchildren, Dan, Amanda (Chris), Jessica (Ian) and Jacob; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Leroy (Gay) Walls; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale Charles; brothers, Wayne and Terry; sister, Joann; and stepdaughter, Kathryn.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton. A visitation will follow the memorial service at the funeral home until 7 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590