Cinnamon Lee Metzler, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home in Irmo, South Carolina.
She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 12, 1969. A graduate of Stoughton High School and Carroll College. Cinnamon worked for Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Madison and then transferred to Columbia, South Carolina.
She was the proud mother of beautiful Tess who meant the world to her and was married to the love of her life, Alan Metzler.
She loved going on adventures with family and friends. Her wit was unmatchable. She loved to laugh and could change the mood in a room in an instant. Her laughter and smile was contagious.
Her love and kindness, honesty, zest for life, encouraging nature, sassy mouth, humor, brilliance, creativity, and uplifting spirit inspired everyone who knew her.
She was a beautiful soul who lived her life on her terms and to the fullest extent.
Cinnamon was like no other...her smile, her laugh and her positive energy consumed her and everyone around her.
Cinnamon is survived by her husband, Alan; daughter, Tess; Alan's daughters, Ashley (Diana) and Lauren (Chris); her parents, Claude and Judy Dahlk; siblings, Claude Dahlk, Jr (Victoria); Chad Dahlk (Valerie); nephew: Aiden, grandson; Landon; several aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to mention.