On Sunday, April 18, 2021, Christopher M. Johnson passed away at the age of 43. Chris was born on July 6, 1977 in Madison to Gloria Harris.
Chris was a graduate of Stoughton High School and then attended MATC for food service. He enjoyed working at Culvers and Walgreens. He loved to volunteer for the City of Stoughton and especially enjoyed interacting with customers and colleagues.
He loved to participate in Special Olympics track and bowling. He represented Stoughton at the Wisconsin State Games for both multiple times.
He was also passionate about fishing and was both a participant and volunteer for Fishing Has No Boundaries, with his dear friend, Terry.
Chris was a lover of country music and was always winning radio contests to see his favorite acts. Chris spent his life with his dog and best friend, Max, at his side.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvina and Robert, and his uncle Gerald.
He is survived by his aunt Glenda and uncle Tim who acted as his parents for much of his life. He is also survived by his mother, Gloria (John), aunts Gail (Don) and Geneva (Sam) and uncle Greg (Judy), along with 10 cousins and countless friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life on June 13, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Virgin Lake Park in Stoughton. Please bring your memories to share. We will be following CDC guidelines.