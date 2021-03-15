Charles L. “Chuck” West, of Stoughton, passed swiftly through Heaven’s Gates early Monday, March 8, 2021. He was 73 years old. Chuck was born on Aug. 3, 1947, the first-born child of Charles and Bessie West. He was a 1965 graduate of Stoughton High School, where he was active in drama, band and choir.
As life progressed, Chuck, always the entertainer, became a world class clown named “Chocko.” He instructed make-up and costume design at Klown Kollege in Florida and worked advance promotion for Clyde Beatty/Cole Bros. Circus. Chuck also held the office of President of The World Clown Association.
He enjoyed auto racing, working at Madison International Speedway, and created the “Turn 4 Kids Club.” He also acted as track photographer, co-creating “Phast Photos” with the love of his life and partner, Jean Johnson. Chuck also enjoyed the outdoors, camping and hunting the Wisconsin Whitetail.
Mr. West is survived by his love and caregiver, Jean Johnson of Stoughton; daughters, Angela of Madison and Meghan (Mark) Lojewski of Topeka Kan.; son, Chad (Lisa) Zimmerman of Monona; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Donna of Sun Prairie; brother, James (Phyllis) of Rio; and three nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Chuck will always be remembered for his desire to make you chuckle and see people smile; whatever it took. Love ya, Chuck! R.I.P.
