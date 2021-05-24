Charles F. “Chuck” Friedli, age 90, passed away on Friday May 21, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born March 16, 1931 in Dodgeville to the late Charles and Lillian (Hildrith) Friedli. He married Eleanor Byers on Nov. 2, 1957 in Madison.
Chuck worked for many years for the State of Wisconsin for Mendota Hospital.
Chuck is survived by his wife Eleanor; his children David (Marie) Friedli, Roselyn (Dean) Sinnett, Claire (Debbie) Friedli, Robert (Wanda) Francomb, Ricky Friedli (Chris Beam), Steven Friedli, and Michael (Sherry) Friedli; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings John (Ruth) Friedli, Sonia Hustad, James (Sandy) Friedli and Kathleen (Dean) Lehmann; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Ramona, grandson Jeremy Friedli, and sister Mary Scott.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday May 28, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Rev Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
