Casey Marie Swendsen, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born Feb. 21, 1985 to Mary Catherine Conway (of Stoughton, WI) and Andrew Swendsen (of Florida). Casey was the proud mother of two boys, who were the light in her world, and the oldest of four siblings that she helped raise and guide.
Casey was a lover of all things sweet and innocent; animals, babies, and the elderly. She saw magic in everything and everyone and had an infectious laugh that brought joy to those around her. Often shy at first, she would become the life of the party, bringing out the best in those around her.
The loss of Casey will be felt by many, particularly by her children Domanik Caruso Jr. and Eric Caruso, her father Andrew Swendsen, her siblings Brianna (Broderick Davis) Larson, Lacy (Randy) Schoonover (née Wideen), Levi Huvila, nephew Harrison Schoonover along with many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and step father, Dennis Huvila. She was recently preceded in death by her mother, Mary Catherine Huvila and grandmother, Mary Jane Lunde Burrell.
In honor of her memory, donations can be directed to a savings fund for her two sons at https://gofund.me/9ea1ecda.
A combined celebration of life for Casey and her mother Mary Catherine, whom she missed deeply, is being planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in the Stoughton area.