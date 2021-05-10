Join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Carol Wahlin; a great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The celebration will be held at The Lageret in Stoughton, 515 E Main Street, from 2-7 p.m, with a memorial service at 4 p.m.. Food and drink will be provided throughout. COVID precautions will be taken along with outdoor gathering options.
