Bryce Earl “Bud” Gardner passed on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, after apprehending a car thief he tackled in the parking lot of Magnolia near Skaalen. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell stories.
Bud was born Aug. 3, 1923, in Clark County, Wisconsin to Jessie and Adelbert Gardner. He is survived by his baby sister, Ruth “Sis” Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack; sisters, Hope and Marge; and his first wife, Dorothy (Sundberg) Gardner.
In 1941, Bud graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, Wis. Six months later, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. As he tells the story, six days after enlisting, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and he continued to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.
Bud married Dorothy Sundberg on April 7, 1945, in Kenosha, Wis., and they lived a happy military life. They had six children, Dennis Gardner, Sandy (Tim) Berndt, Sue (Paul) Selbo, Lynn (Pete) Grassmann, Nancy Gardner and Ray (Susan) Gardner. Bud was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Suzie Gardner.
After his military career, he joined the Wisconsin State Patrol and retired after 14 years as an Inspector II. As a civilian, they settled in Stoughton in 1964, on Prairie Street where friendships with neighbors would provide great memories. After raising their children, Bud and Dorothy moved to Chetek and built their dream home on Fish Lake where they lived for two years before Dorothy’s passing on Feb. 11, 1985.
Bud married Doris Johnson, a friend from his youth, on May 17, 1987, whom he remained married until his passing. He is survived by three stepchildren, William Johnson, Sandy Johnson and Sue (Gary) Wik. Bud was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Caroline (Ronald) Jones and Nora (Joseph) King. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
