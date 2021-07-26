Bruce Gray Teague, age 67, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 5, 1954, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Nelda (Gray) Teague.
Bruce married Jacqueline Jones on June 23, 1984, in Panora, Iowa. He worked as a System Operator for American Transmission Company retiring in 2016.
Bruce enjoyed fishing, watching the Cubs and Packers, and restoring his ‘39 Chevy. After restoring the ‘39 Chevy, Bruce and Jackie spent the summers of 2017-2019 traveling to many different states and car shows. Bruce will be remembered as a talented woodworker, making many pieces of furniture over the years and a family favorite nightlight; and someone who was always willing to help his friends and neighbors. Most important to Bruce was his family.
Bruce is survived by his wife Jackie; two daughters, Erin (Rod Schier) Teague and Kelsie Teague; grandson, Trytin Schier; sister, Paula (Jim) Odem; brother, Steve Teague; sister-in-law, Julie Tull; four nieces, Darci (Kieth) Lee, Debi (Adam) Bohnet, Shana Platt and Joni (Chris) Kelley; nephew, Darin Odem; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nelda Teague; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Mary Jones; and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Teague and Teresa Jones.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 noon on Friday July 30, 2021. Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51
(608) 873-4590