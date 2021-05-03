Brian R. Scheel, age 50, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born on Jan. 31, 1971, in Stoughton, the son of Richard and Marilyn (Skough) Scheel. Brian graduated from Stoughton High School in 1989. He married Dana Rhyner on July, 12, 1997.
Brian proudly worked as a lineman for the Stoughton Utilities, where he was a mentor to the apprenticeship program. He took pride in all he did and was an upbeat, fearless, kid at heart and always the life of the party. Brian enjoyed riding his motorcycle, biking around Lake Monona, boating, skiing, fishing, hunting, with his beloved dogs, loud music, tailgating at sporting events and trap shooting. Brian and his brother, Rodney, enjoyed cross country motorcycle trips to many states. He especially loved road trips with his family, California being one of the most memorable, playing Poker and spending time in his garage listening to music and polishing his motorcycle.
Brian leaves behind his wife, Dana; two daughters, Brooke and Sydney; mother, Marilyn;
brother, Rodney (Rhonda) Scheel; mother- in- law Gail Rhyner; brother- in- law, Jason (Mandi Jackson) Rhyner; nephews, Austin (Madie Briggs), Zach, and Graham; niece, Morgan; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
A public visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton.
