Betty R. Fuhrman, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020.
She was born in Shawano on Oct. 13, 1927, the daughter of Frank and Frieda (Martens) Sperberg. Betty spent her childhood in Shawano, graduating from Shawano High School in 1945.
On June 12, 1954 Betty was united in marriage to Herbert Fuhrman at the Shawano United Methodist Church. Betty and Herb moved to Stoughton in 1958. She worked in the office at Uniroyal prior to the birth of her children and returned to work there once her children were in school. Betty enjoyed playing bridge and reading books.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy, Tom, and Kay (Mike); and two grandsons, Dominic and Henry. Betty was preceded in death by her husband; and her siblings. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Stoughton Public Library or the Stoughton United Methodist Church. Please share your memories of Betty at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
873-9244