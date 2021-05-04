Bette Lorraine Nelson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 2, 2021 at Stoughton Meadows. Bette was born August 29, 1926 in Edgerton to the late John and Gunda (Larson) Jenson. She married Arvid “Bud” Nelson on July 27, 1942. Bette worked for 33 years for Dane County in clerical work, and in retirement worked at Stoughton VFW Post #328.
Bette is survived by her 2 sons Scott A. Nelson and Gerald A. (Ardys) Nelson; 2 granddaughters Laura Bauer (Dennis Heidenreich), and Lindsey M.D. (Warren M.D.) Cooper; 1 great grandson Emmanuel Cooper; a sister Viola Nelson; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arvid Nelson, 4 brothers Ernest, Melvin, John and Stanley Jenson: 3 sisters Flora Pitchman, Helen Olson, and Martha Clark.
A private graveside service for family will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday May 6, 2021 at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton with Rev. Ron Dobie presiding.
