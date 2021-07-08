Barry Wendt, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021,
surrounded by his loved ones.
Barry was born in Neillsville, Wis., on Dec. 9, 1962, to Nancy and Larry Wendt. The family moved to Stoughton when he was one and he spent the rest of his life proudly living in Stoughton.
You may not have known Barry, but he would have made your day brighter! Sports - any sport -were his passion. He loved sports - Brewers and Packers and he followed high school events. Barry loved bowling and had many trophies to prove it. He enjoyed music and had a massive collection of CDs. Wrestling was something Barry never missed. He was very mellow guy, always sunny and quick with a joke!
Barry is survived by his father, Larry, and stepmother Jackie; sisters, Lori (Rick) Wietharn and Lynn Wendt; brother, Jeff (Dawn); stepsister, Kelle (Tom) Hall; stepbrother, Casey Shannon; nephews, Bradley and Blake; and nieces, Karley and Sidney. Barry also leaves behind many loving relatives, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and caregivers - especially Gail, Melanie, Mark and Seth.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; and grandparents, Irene and Bill Yenni
and June and Frederick Wendt.
A gathering for family and friends will take place at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N., Stoughton, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from noon
until 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
His time on Earth was too short but his memory will be with us forever.
