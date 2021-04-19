On the morning of April 17, 2021 our beloved Barbara Louise Austin went to dwell in the house of the Lord, to be with her savior Jesus Christ.
Barbara was born Barbara Louise Swenson, on Feb. 3, 1934 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. She was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton where she loved teaching Sunday school to small children.
She attended Stoughton Public Schools graduating in 1952. Then in 1953 she married and had two sons whom she loved dearly and they became her whole life. She cherished every moment with her beautiful boys.
Barbara was employed at American Family Insurance and served 26 years plus. She was a dedicated employee receiving many plaques and award pins for her excellent skillful work and service.
She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. We could hear variables of Uff-Da, amazingly she could recall the Norwegian language that her parents would speak at home. She was so funny and had so many sweet cute sayings. Our favorite being, “Ain’t that Tender”.
Barbara loved music and could play the French horn, organ and piano. Her favorite musical was “The Sound of Music”.
She was absolutely wonderfully talented at Crocheting, Knitting and Sewing. She made beautiful Afghans, Norwegian sweaters with matching mittens and stunning laced pillow cases and tablecloths. She gave these as gifts and anyone who received one of her creative pieces can be considered an heirloom. Barbara continued to make her innovative pieces even after retiring in 2000.
Survivors include her first born and loving son William C. Austin, Jr. (Kris Midthun) of Madison and her remaining sister Virgene Hartl of Stoughton. Her grandson Jason Worcester (Jennifer), great grandchildren, Jordan and Kylee Worcester. A second grandson Aaron (Leticia) Austin adding two more great-grandsons, Vincent Dennis and Wesley Manuel Austin all of whom live in Western States.
Barbara had many nephews, Bart (Angie) Morrick, Marc (Lori) Morrick, and niece, Jennifer DeLorme (Kevin) all of Belleville. Also nieces Mary Ann Rautmann (Randy) of Kenosha, Lisa Elliott-O'Leary of Wisconsin Dells and Kerry Steckbauer (David) of Stoughton, Also nephews Joe Morrick of Minneapolis, MN, Eric Morrick (Diane) of Madison and Leslie Elliot (Jennifer) of DeForest . Preceding her in death were her parents Arnold and Anna Swenson, and Kathleen Swenson Elliott of Stoughton. Also preceding was her second born son, Dennis James Austin of California and her sister Elaine Morrick of Belleville.
Please join us in celebrating Barbara's life at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton with Rev. Sara Rabe officiating. Please note that all guests are required to wear masks at all services and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet or more. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Second Harvest Foodbank Southern Wisconsin, 2802 Dairy Drive Madison, WI 53718. Feel free to contact them if you have questions at: (608) 223-9121.
Special thanks to Abigail Bales, MD, nurses and staff of SSM Health Dean Medical Group for providing good care for Barbara. Thank you to Rev. Sara Rabe for your assistance in facilitating Barbara’s funeral services. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at St. Mary's Hospital that gave exceptional care for Barbara as well as SSM Health Hospice staff for giving comfort care. “Thanks a million”, as Barbara would say. We extend our thankfulness and blessings to Father Pat and Sister Georgeanne for staying at her side giving prayers while at hospital.
Again thank you from the bottom of our hearts from the family of Barbara Louise Austin.
Please share your memories of Barbara by posting on her Tribute Wall.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244