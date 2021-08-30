Barbara Kay Grim, age 76, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Barbara was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Madison, to the late Bernell and Sylvia (Smithback) Johnson.
She married Daniel R. Grim on Aug. 7, 1999, in Stoughton. Barbara worked 27 years at the Physical Sciences Lab at the University of Wisconsin and worked part time for H&R Block as a tax accountant. Barbara and Daniel enjoyed traveling, fondly remembering trips to New Orleans, Florida, Maine and Canada, to name a few.
Barbara is survived by her husband Daniel Grim, other relatives and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
