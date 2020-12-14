Arnold A. (Arnie) Heggestad passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Howard and Dolores Heggestad. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Heggestad. He is survived by his children Arne (Kate), Kris, and Lauren and three grandchildren, as well as his sister, Margot (Jim) Hoffmeyer, brother, David (Martha) Heggestad, and several beloved cousins, nephews, and extended family.
Arnie spent his young childhood in Greeneville, Tennessee and moved to College Park, Maryland with his family in 1955. He attended the University of Maryland for his undergraduate degree and Master's degrees, and completed his Ph.D. in economics at Michigan State University.
After graduation, he worked at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC before coming to teach at the University of Florida in 1973.
Arnie had a passion for teaching and working with students. He considered founding the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to be the capstone of his academic career. Arnie retired from UF in 2008. He loved reading, UF sports, traveling with his family, and spending time at Crescent Beach.
A celebration of Arnie's life will be held next summer. Donations in his honor may be made to the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Fund at UF. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
