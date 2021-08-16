Allen Richard Helley, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Allen was born in Madison to Robert and Dorothy (Wethal) Helley on March 8, 1954.
Allen was a kind soul with a gentle spirit who was caring, honest, loving and loyal. Allen was the oldest son in a family of seven and a roofer by trade, employed by Nelson Roofing for over 30 years. The pride of Allen’s life was becoming a husband and father after meeting the love of his life Sylvia, and later becoming a proud grandpa and great-grandfather of seven.
Allen enjoyed fishing with friends and neighbors, regularly setting early morning fishing trips for the next day. He would be one of the first to purchase his fishing license and was very proud of the huge discount he recently became eligible for since becoming a senior citizen.
When Allen wasn’t working to provide for his family, he would help his mother raise and harvest tobacco. Tobacco season was when Allen and his family spent the most precious time with his siblings, nieces, and nephews creating many fond memories over the years, unless someone accidentally mentioned the word “SNAKE.” The mere mention of the word, and Allen would walk off the field, not to be seen again until the next day.
Allen’s joys later in life during his retirement years was helping care for his mother before her passing in 2018. Allen also enjoyed his brand-new tobacco roller he recently received as a Father’s Day gift. He was a very routine man, rolling enough cigarettes before heading out for the day to visit with friends, just to return later with enough time to see his wife and wish her a good day at work. Allen was always willing to help out a friend, doing various things daily giving him a deep and rewarding sense of purpose.
Allen had a very unique ability to make lifelong friendships with anyone and he will be missed terribly by all that knew and loved him. One of his favorite songs was by Richard Marx: “Right Here Waiting;” he emulated this everyday with the love that he had for his wife, companion, partner and best friend of over 32 years. A rare, unique and unwavering love. “Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you”.
Allen is survived in death by his wife of 32 years, Sylvia Helley; children, Christopher Melendez, Alice M. Bravo, Laurentino L. (Ali J. Brown) Bravo and Shannan (Jason Carmer) Helley; grandchildren, Austin J. Dempke, Andrew and Addison Ellingworth, Paisley C.R. Bravo, Atticus Bradley and Zander C. Churchill; great-grandchild, Azaraya Dempke; siblings Richard (Lori) Helley, Mike (Chris) Helley, Trudy Helley and Jennifer Wethal.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy; brothers Darryl Helley and Keith Helley; uncle Robert Wethal; and many more close friends and family.
Allen’s celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590