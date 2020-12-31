Allan E. Huizenga, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born September 26, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois to Marvin and Phyllis (Temple) Huizenga. He was a graduate of Morrison High School, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and Western Theological Seminary.
In 1967, he married June Huizenga. He served 2 years in the US Army, was a social caseworker for 9 years, and owned Words of Hope, a Christian bookstore in Madison for 26 years.
Al loved studying the Bible and worshipping the Lord. He was friendly and jovial and enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly. He was an enthusiastic fan of University of Illinois basketball. He was passionate about horseshoe pitching and competed in leagues, tournaments and the annual world tournament, held in locations across the US and Canada.
Allan is survived by his wife June, brother Loren, sisters Nancy Bielema and Marcia (Michael) Blean, sister-in-law Mert DeVos, and 12 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law Will Bielema, Alice and Palmer McKinzie, and Herm De Vos and nephew Norm McKinzie.
A memorial service for immediate family will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Fulton Church, Edgerton, WI. The service will be streamed at www.fultonchurch.org. Memorials will be donated to Fulton Church and horseshoe pitching organizations. Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com
