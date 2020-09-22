Alice Jean (Outhouse) Watson, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 supported by her children. Alice was born on April 27, 1929 in Madison to Walter and Annie (Blizzard) Outhouse. They moved to a dairy farm in the Town of Dunn when she was eight years old. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. She married Robert “Bob” Watson on April 10, 1949, and together, they lived in Stoughton.
Throughout her years, she worked as a legal secretary, tax accountant, bookkeeper, and receptionist. Alice was active in the United Methodist Church and produced the church newsletters and bulletins for many years. Alice and Bob were married nearly 60 years before his passing in 2008. They enjoyed traveling and had camped in all 50 states. She liked going on tours and riding in parades in their 1930 Model A Ford with their friends in the Model A Restorers Club. She especially enjoyed her weekly get-togethers with the Rosemaling group at the senior center.
Alice is survived by her daughter Barbara (James) Lathrop of Hawkins; two sons John Watson of Edgerton and Jeffrey (Janice) Watson of Seattle; two grandsons Jason (Katy) Lathrop of Edgerton and James C. (Carrie) Lathrop of Alma; two granddaughters Alma Watson and Maeve Watson both of Seattle; and four great-granddaughters Claire and Charlotte Lathrop and Makayla Johnson of Alma and Katelyn Johnson who is in the Navy. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Ardys) Outhouse of Stoughton.
Alice was preceded in death by a son Daniel Watson; three sisters Grace, Mary, and Ruth; and five brothers George, Raymond, Perry, Howard, and Russell.
There will be a private family service and burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A planned memorial will take place in 2021 on a date yet to be determined.
