Stoughton High School 2021 graduate Rose Ann Marshall has accomplished a lot in her prep wrestling career, and her latest achievement is becoming the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winner for Wisconsin.
The award was announced by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 28. The award, first presented in 2014, is named after Tricia Saunders, a four-time World Champion and women’s wrestling pioneer. The award is given to the top female wrestler in each state.
Saunders was the first woman to be inducted as a Distinguished Member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006 and was inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I was really honored to get the award,” Marshall said. “There are not many people that get it in the state. I’m proud of all of my accomplishments.”
Marshall, a freshman wrestler at Friends University, found out she won the award through a Facebook post by the Hall of Fame.
“Getting that award means a lot because you have to be a great student-athlete and keep up really good grades,” Marshall said.
Stoughton co-wrestling coach Bob Empey calls Marshall one of the pioneers of girls wrestling in the state.
Marshall, who has won three Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Girls Wrestling titles, was a member of Stoughton’s three straight WIAA Division 1 state championship teams from 2018-2020 and became the first girl to qualify for sectionals in the boys division in school history last season. Marshall was one of 47 state award winners.
Marshall has been busy training this summer and is ranked 12th nationally at 112 pounds. Marshall went 2-2 in the 112-pound junior division tournament in Fargo, North Dakota on July 24. In June, she wrestled in a duals tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma with the Wisconsin girls wrestling team and went 4-0 at 117 pounds.
She is leaving for Friends University Aug. 13.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest growing high school sports with participation growing by 71 percent in the last two years to more than 28,000 female high school wrestlers competing across the nation, according to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
For the first time in history, Wisconsin will have a girls wrestling state tournament in 2022.