Heading into the final three holes of the Middleton sectional golf meet at Pleasant View Golf Course on Monday, May 10, Stoughton Area High School senior Caylie Kotlowski needed to play her best.
Winds and tough greens created a tough start to the round for Kotlowski, but she pulled through to finish with a birdie and two pars to earn a fourth place score of 80 and a trip to state. It marks the third straight year that Kotlowski, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, has qualified for state. She tied for 34th at state last year and took fourth in 2018.
“She was struggling all day, like she was really struggling. But she pulled it together and put together a string of three great finishing holes,” Coach Seth Petersen said.
Kotlowski posted a 1-under par 70 at the regional meet in Janesville on Wednesday, May 5. The 10-stroke difference had a lot to do with fast greens, Petersen said.
But when it became time to buckle down, the senior did.
“The conditions were tough, she was lacking confidence. But she was able to dig deep and kind of rely on her experience and finish the round strong, which ended up being the determining factor for her.”
Petersen expects a bounce-back performance from Kotlowski at the state meet, scheduled for May 17-18 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Dulce Gefke finished 14th for the Vikings with an 86, just days after placing seventh at the regional meet with an 84.
Her coach said he looks forward to the junior leading the team next season after back-to-back strong performances at the regional and sectional meets.
“I couldn’t be happier and more proud of her,” Petersen said of Gefke. “She played two of the best rounds of her life in a big time setting and really did well.”
Senior Mara Hann placed 37th with a 105, and teammates Rachel Foldy (108) and Samantha Austin (116) also played at the meet.
The team placed fourth at the regional meet on Wednesday with a score of 363.
After Kotlowski and Gefke’s scores, Hann (104), Austin (105) and Foldy (109) rounded out the team’s regional scores.
With the season ending for most of his golfers, Petersen said his team has a lot to be proud of after Monday’s sectional round.
“To make it to sectionals and then get a sixth place finish was really encouraging. In this weird year for all of them, to just see them all kind of come together as a team. ... I felt like they really kind of pulled together and made the best of it.”