For school staff, establishing good behavior standards and mental health support for students is a key to help them learn.
So it was great news in the Stoughton Area School District over the summer that the Wisconsin RtI (Response to Invention) Center and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction awarded all three district elementary schools 2021 bronze medals for behavior.
The awards are from the Wisconsin RtI Center’s Recognized Schools Program, which “celebrates schools’ progress in expanding, refining, and sustaining the implementation of a system of supports for improved student outcomes,” according to a Wisconsin RtI Center news release. The group credits the schools for “implementing an equitable, multi-level system of supports.”
Stoughton Area School District staff began using the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) framework in 2012 to reinforce positive behavior, rather than focusing on negative ones. It’s a different discipline model from what previous generations experienced, and in past years, district officials have said they’ve been pleased with the results.
Sandhill Elementary Principal Bob Johnson said PBIS is one of the staff’s key tools to create the “positive and impactful culture” that students thrive in. He said teaching students different behavioral skills is no different than teaching them a variety of academic subjects to keep them well-rounded.
“We believe behavioral skills and soft skills are things that are equally important and need to be explicitly taught to ensure the success of our students … after they leave us,” he wrote in an email to the Hub last week.
Last year’s many COVID-19 protocols and practices presented additional challenges for staff teaching PBIS and other behavioral lessons, Johnson said.
“During the pandemic we had multiple reopenings and re-entry points for students to come into both physical and virtual school,” he said. “During each of these transitions, our teachers pre-taught, taught, and retaught behavioral expectations to ensure a safe and successful year for our students.”
Kegonsa Elementary School principal Erin Conrad said when students began returning to in-person classes in late fall, teachers and support staff worked tirelessly to ensure a transition back to “togetherness” after so many months apart.
“This award really speaks to our strong behavioral and social-emotional support systems that provide a framework for our staff to provide layers of support to students even in the most challenging of times,” she wrote in an email to the Hub last week. “It’s an Olympic year, so we are shooting for gold next year!”