Stoughton High School senior Ellie Trieloff announced she will run track and field for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season.
As a sophomore in 2019, Trieloff finished 10th in the 400-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, with a time of 1 minute, 2.93 seconds. She also was a member of the Vikings’ 1,600-meter relay team that finished 23rd in state in 2019 with a time of 4:11.95.
The Stoughton Track and field program tweeted: “Congrats to Ellie Trieloff. “She’s gonna be a Blugold! UW-Eau Claire has added some serious speed.”