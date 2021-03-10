The Stoughton High School Booster Club has agreed to commit up to $30,000 to the installation of an artificial turf field at Collins Field.
The SHS Booster Club joined the grassroots efforts to fund artificial turf at Collins Field by agreeing in a meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, to donate an initial $15,000 in a matching financial support campaign for the project.
“This project is universally supported because it benefits the kids and the community,” SHS Booster Club president Steve Lyons said in a news release. “We wanted to send a strong show of support with an additional $30,000. These funds will help toward the overall need to raise $350,000 for the project. The Collins Field Artificial Turf Project has raised over $500,000 and we are getting closer every day.”
The Stoughton school board voted March 1 to approve spending up to $250,000 from its long-term capital improvements fund to install the new turf field, with around $350,000 in donations still needed to pay the estimated $1.1 million cost.
If the community can raise that amount by July, Stoughton High School’s Collins Field might be sporting an artificial turf field by next summer.
Over the holiday break, Stoughton Trailers announced it would supplement an initial $150,000 in “seed money” gift it offered in 2019 by matching donations up to another $350,000 for the project. It stipulated that the initial money be put toward use of the field by June 30, 2022, however, providing some urgency to the last few months.
Numerous Stoughton High School student groups that have endorsed the project, including the band, softball team, baseball team, track and field teams, the lacrosse team, cross country teams, football team, dance team, soccer teams and the Spirit Squad.