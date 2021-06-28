The Stoughton High School girls track and field team experienced a whole new type of competition at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at the UW-La Crosse on Saturday, June 26.
Torrential rain combined with thousands of spectators and many first-time state qualifications combined into quite the learning experience for the Vikings, one coach Susan Zaemisch thinks her team can build upon.
The Vikings’ top finisher was junior Annie Tangeman, who took 11th in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet.
"Her first jump was not super strong. She twisted her ankle a little bit, but the fact she was able to turn around and do two other good jumps - not great jumps, but good jumps - was huge for her mental confidence,” Zaemisch said.
One challenge for Tangeman was that the timing of the triple jump competition coincided with her team’s 400 relay, which required her to move back and forth between the events.
Stoughton placed 17th in the 400 relay with a time of 52.15, two seconds back from Muskego’s winning time of 50.07. The competition was made more complicated by a faulty starting gun, which misfired the first time the runners were set to begin.
A five minute break ensued before the event was restarted, and senior Savy Borroughs, Tangeman, freshman Natiya Ballard and junior Abigail Groleau had to prepare on their own after getting a strong start from Borroughs and a clean handoff in the first run.
"Now we're going to do it all over again,” Zaemisch said of the re-run. “And you don't get a chance to reassure them that everything is going to be okay. The race started again in five minutes, and it was just not the outcome that we hoped for. But I know that they raced to the best of their abilities.”
Groleau finished 18th in the 100-meter dash and 12th in the 200-meter dash preliminaries. Zaemisch said the junior will be a leader on next year’s team, adding that her performance was difficult to manage running three events on a wet day.
"I think that Abby performed to the best of her ability,” she said. “She put in what she could, and she has a lot to be proud of."
Sophomore Maddie Reott placed 15th in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 10”.
After the poor weather and a lower finish than the sophomore wanted, Zaemisch said the experience should allow Reott to continue to grow and return to the state meet if she keeps progressing.
"We had to shorten up her strides because she was very nervous of slipping, and all these things are going through her mind and she didn't get the results that she wanted,” Zaemisch said. ”But I was super proud of her for even getting the opportunity to get to state and compete against some of the best jumpers in the state."
The Vikings also placed 23rd in the 1,600 relay with a team of sophomores Claire Spilde and Cire Smith and seniors Gina Owen and Ellie Trieloff.
Spilde said she thought the team ran well despite the challenges of warming up and keeping their muscles warm.
“I thought it went well, especially considering the conditions out here throughout the day. But overall I thought it was a pretty good race,” she said. “I’m going to miss Gina and Ellie so much. It’s been such a good group for us and we push each other to be better.”
Zaemisch said all of the team’s qualifiers should be proud, and she hopes their performances will motivate all of the Vikings returning next year.
"What I hope our athletes took out of it was we had a great experience. We had a lot of fun. We stood in the rain, we supported our teammates, and hopefully they looked at their performance and said, 'Yes, we were good. But we want to be great. And what can we do to be great next year?'"