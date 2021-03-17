Stoughton High School senior Cael McGee was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
McGee averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, as Stoughton notched a 4-6 record.
The Vikings lost a WIAA DIvision 2 regional championship to Lake Mills 72-52. The L-Cats went on to qualify for the Division 2 state tournament.
McGee shot 41% from the field and 78% from the free throw line. He hit 17 3-pointers in 10 games.
Brandin Podziemski of St. John’s Northwestern Academies was honored all-state for the third straight season and was named Mr. Basketball by the WBCA after averaging 35.7 points per game as a senior. In three years at St. John’s Northwestern, Podziemski scored 2,154 points. He averaged 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks.