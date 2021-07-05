Ensuring people who enter Stoughton High School see a clean and well kept building, can’t be easy – but Steve Pope is known for doing it professionally, and with a smile.
After 17 years as the head day custodian, Pope was one of four recipients of a statewide award that recognizes custodian’s contributions to the local school district, community and the maintenance profession. The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials’ (WASBO) named Pope the Custodian/Maintenance Professional of the Year for 2021.
Pope worked in construction before changing his career path and starting on as a custodian at Stoughton High School in 2003. He told the Hub that he does not look for accolades, but it felt good to be recognized for his work and it’s a source of personal pride to maintain the high school building.
“For me, it’s just like customer service. You’re here, people need things or have things to be done, you get them done,” Pope said. “You’re keeping people happy and it’s just knowing, you know, what the school can look like at the end of the day, and knowing what it looks like the next morning.”
When the time for the award nominations came around in May, custodial operations manager Diana Kittelson knew that Pope fit the bill. Kittelson described Pope to the Hub as trustworthy, punctual, self-motivated and a quality worker. In her letter of nomination, Kittelson wrote that hiring Pope was “one of the best things I’ve done in my career of 31 years with the district.”
Although Kittelson said all of her custodians fit the qualities WASBO seeks, she said Pope stood out for all of the help he provided during the pandemic this year. When the school’s night staff was low due to exposure, Pope helped train maintenance and contracted staff to fill the gap.
“(Pope) stayed on despite a full day’s work already put in and he helped out in oversight to make sure that all that needed to be completed was done. He trained those who had never been in the custodial role previously and encouraged and helped out when anyone was struggling,” Kittelson wrote.
Pope was invited to accept his award at the 2022 WASBO Facilities Management Conference on Feb 15-16 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells. He has also been invited to attend a custodial and maintenance conference free of charge this summer and is considering going to the LaCrosse conference on July 14. Pope will be recognized in the WASBO Focus e-newsletter for his achievement.