Stoughton High School senior Luke Mechler didn’t mind being thrown right into the fire on the mat with his team needing him to win to clinch a season-opening dual meet win over Evansville.
Mechler, ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling.com state poll, defeated Evansville’s Owen Heiser 9-1 to help Stoughton, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, clip Evansville, the No. 5-ranked team in Division 2, 35-33.
“Nothing changes for me even if the dual depends on me for us to win,” Mechler said. “I’m just going out to score points. We are here to win. The fact that it is non-conference in an irregular season didn’t change anything for us.”
Mechler scored on a takedown in the first period against Heiser, who transferred to Evansville from Oregon and is ranked No. 6 in Division 2. Mechler opened the second period with an escape and then scored on another takedown to take a 5-0 lead he didn’t relinquish.
“Every match I’m keeping my hands on them, heavy hands, getting them tired and wearing them down,” he said.
The Vikings trailed the Blue Devils 33-28 with two matches left. Dow scored on a takedown at 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the first period. Evansville’s Austin Scofield, ranked No. 4 in Division 2, battled back to tie it 2-2 after two periods. To start the third period, Dow started in the down position and Scofield allowed him to escape to take a 3-2 lead. Dow then scored on another takedown to pull out a 5-2 win to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 33-31.
Stoughton got pins from senior Brooks Empey (220), Cole Sarbacker (120) and Chance Suddeth (126). Empey pinned Evansville’s Baylin Crull in 53 seconds, Sarbacker pinned Evansville’s Camden Staver in 2:50 and Suddeth, ranked No. 10 at 120, pinned Evansville’s Caleb Miller in 4:41.
In one of the closest matches, senior Rudy Detweiler (195), ranked No. 5, pulled out a 10-8 win over Evansville’s Collin Roberts, ranked No. 7 in Division 2. Detweiler trailed 5-1, but stormed back to tie the match at 6. He then scored on a takedown with 1:07 left to take an 8-7 lead. Detweiler grinded out the match, scoring on a reversal with 10 seconds to go to seal the victory.
“They had a good team,” Empey said. “We just struggled and got pinned too much. The way we wrestled, we got tired after 3 minutes. Going into the third (period) we didn’t look as powerful and Evansville was able to catch up.”
He said it was exciting to get back on the mat for competition because Stoughton hasn’t had many chances for meets because of Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have a lot to work on before regionals so we are ready for the regional,” he said. “We have a lot to work to do to shorten up those 6-minute gaps.”
Sophomore Griffin Empey, ranked No. 3 at heavyweight, breezed by Evansville’s Waylon Klitzman, 12-1. Senior Rose Ann Marshall (113) took control of her match against Evansville’s Nathan Garvoille early on, scoring on a reversal, takedown to take a 4-2 lead. She added to her lead with a three-point near fall in the second period to extend the lead to 7-2. Marshall survived a late push by Garvoille to win 10-7.
Stoughton will wrestle in a Prairie du Chien Quad on Friday, Jan. 22. Despite all of the conditioning training the Vikings have done in practice and in the offseason, wrestling on the mat brings other conditioning challenges.
“There is no substitute conditioning-wise for live wrestling in terms of getting into wrestling shape,” Mechler said. “We just need to be on the mat more. A lot of guys didn’t wrestle as well as we thought we should. Even for me, I’m not where I want to be. There is a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.”