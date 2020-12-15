Stoughton senior Rose Ann Marshall has played an integral role in growing the sport of wrestling for girls in Wisconsin.
She now plans to take her talents to the next level after signing a National Letter of Intent on Thursday, Dec. 3, to wrestle next season at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She is the first female wrestler from Stoughton High School to sign a National Letter of Intent.
Marshall will be a pioneer in Kansas as a member of the first women’s wrestling team at Friends.
“I wanted to build a foundation of a women’s wrestling team where everyone is successful,” she said. “I just wanted to go my way and see where it takes me.”
Wrestling for women is a growing sport that has seen the number of female wrestlers increase from 804 in 1994 to 21,124 in 2019, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The WIAA is implementing a girls’ state wrestling tournament at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Friends is a private National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school that is adding women’s and men’s wrestling and men’s golf in the fall of 2021. Wichita is the site of this year’s NAIA Men’s Wrestling Championship at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.
The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference currently has six schools competing in women’s wrestling, also including Midland University, Missouri Valley College, Ottawa University, York College, the University of Jamestown and University of Saint Mary.
“I wanted a whole new lifestyle outside of Wisconsin,” Marshall said. “I wanted a whole new atmosphere to get out of my comfort zone.”
Marshall has emerged as one of the top women’s wrestlers in the country. She is ranked 10th nationally at 117 pounds in the USA Wrestling rankings that came out Nov. 5.
A three-time Badger State and two-time folkstyle state champion, she is taking her national ranking in stride. Marshall went 18-12 last year for the Stoughton varsity wrestling team and was undefeated in girls’ tournaments.
Stoughton co-wrestling coach Bob Empey describes Marshall as someone who is “a quiet leader who will do whatever is best for the team and is dedicated to her beliefs and works hard to achieve her high goals.” He said three qualities that make Marshall successful are her work ethic, dedication and positive attitude.
Marshall wrestled up a weight class and finished second at 117 pounds in the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals Nov. 1 in Des Moines, Iowa. She lost to Salyna Shotwell of the Ford Dynasty Wrestling Club 2-0 in the championship match.
In the UWW Junior Nationals, at 53kg, Marshall lost two matches in the folkstyle division Nov. 13-15 in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It probably was a bad idea,” Marshall said of wrestling up a weight class at nationals. “I always wrestle the same people in my weight class and I wanted to do something different and have a challenge.”
Marshall said she never envisioned having a collegiate wrestling career when she started wrestling at SHS as a freshman. She played softball and competed in wrestling growing up.
“My parents told me I had to choose one and I chose wrestling because it’s a challenge,” she said. “I never knew how dedicated I would be.”
Marshall didn’t get a chance to visit Friends University during the COVID-19 pandemic. She did have a short virtual tour of the campus. Marshall became close with Friends women’s wrestling coach Aaron Meister.
She visited North Central College in Naperville, Illinois; University of WIsconsin-Stevens Point, Midland University Fremont, Nebraska; University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas; Wayland Baptist Plainview, Texas, and Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall has been practicing three times a week in Stoughton with Nazar Kulchytskyy, a retired Ukrainian-American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler. Kulchytskyy is a five-time Ukrainian National Champion and earned a bronze medal at the European Championships.
Marshall is trying to achieve several more milestones, including a third straight folkstyle state title and a fourth consecutive Badger State championship. She also has a goal of repeating a state title when three-time state team champion Stoughton begins wrestling practice.
Marshall has been weight lifting and participating in Zoom calls with SHS wrestling coaches.
“I’m still doing my own part to make sure I’m ready and in shape,” she said. “Our coaches are getting us prepared for a season.”