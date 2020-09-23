Rose Ann Marshall recalls being a ball of energy growing up.
“I was a pretty wild kid and I was an aggressive kid growing up,” Marshall said. “My parents wanted to get that energy out of me so they signed me up for wrestling.”
That decision about 10 years ago has paid off as Marshall, who is now a senior at Stoughton High School, has emerged as one of the top girls wrestlers in the country. Marshall is ranked 17th nationally at 112 pounds in the USA Wrestling preseason rankings that came out on Thursday, Sept. 17.
“She has earned everything that she has accomplished,” Stoughton co-wrestling coach Bob Empey said. “What is truly humbling about her is that she is one of the leading people in the girls’ wrestling movement here in Wisconsin and she is humble about it.”
Marshall, a three-time Badger State and two-time folkstyle state champion, is taking her national ranking in stride. Marshall went 18-12 last year wrestling for the Stoughton varsity wrestling team and she was undefeated in girls’ tournaments.
“Just working hard and having kind of a prize seeing that national ranking is great,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last National Girls High School Rankings were published in March. The committee chose to publish the 2020-2021 preseason ranking earlier than last year, due to the changes in the sport which have occurred because of this historic international challenge. Most major national and international tournaments were cancelled or postponed in the spring and summer. A limited number of tournaments were used as part of the preseason rankings.
Empey describes Marshall as someone who is “a quiet leader who will do whatever is best for the team and is dedicated to her beliefs and works hard to achieve her high goals that she has set.”
He said three qualities that make Marshall successful are her work ethic, dedication and positive attitude.
She competed with the Wisconsin girls national team that wrestled at the Iowa Duals July 26, and Marshall finished in second place at 116 pounds in the freestyle and folkstyle tournaments.
Wrestling has taught Marshall the lessons of determination, patience and helped her confidence, she said, and she has learned to channel her energy.
“It’s helped me become a better person and meet new people,” she said. “I have met people from California and other countries.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall has been practicing three times a week in Stoughton with Nazar Kulchytskyy, a retired Ukrainian-American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler. Kulchytskyy is a five-time Ukrainian National Champion and earned a bronze medal at the European Championships.
“He teaches me moves I never think will work and they do,” Marshall said.
She said Kulchytskyy notices the smaller details she can improve on as a wrestler like keeping her arms low, always moving her feet, hand fighting and not reaching.
Marshall is trying to achieve several more milestones, including a third straight folkstyle state title and a fourth consecutive Badger State champion. She also has a goal when two-time state champion Stoughton begins wrestling practice Nov. 23.
“My main goal is to try to get to 106 (pounds) for the high school season,” she said.
Marshall plans to wrestle in college and has visited the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. Before the end of the month, she will also visit Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas; Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri; Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas; University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas and Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. She said she hopes to make her decision before the high school wrestling season begins.
And although she will have graduated, she’s pleased that the WIAA is implementing a girls’ state wrestling tournament at the end of the 2021-22 season.
“I was really excited to hear about that,” she said. “I’m glad other girls will get to experience that. They deserve to be on the same mat at state with the guys.”
Empey said Marshall was a member of the movement for the state to start a girls state wrestling tournament.
“The old saying, “leave it better than you found it” is a tribute to all the young girl athletes that helped make this movement possible in our state for 2022,” Empey said. “She is part of that and for that it speaks volumes for years to come.”