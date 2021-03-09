The Stoughton High School volleyball team enters the season with a deeper core of young hitters who coach Rachael Gierhart is excited about using at the front of the net.
“We have such great depth,” she said. “Finding the rhythm early is the key.”
The season opener for Stoughton at Monroe on Thursday, March 4, was canceled because the Cheesemakers are in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case.
“My expectations and goals are to keep these kids in the gym and playing,” said Gierhart, now in her second season as the head coach and eighth with the Vikings.
Stoughton went 15-25 last season and finished sixth place in the Badger South Conference with a 6-6 record. The team returns three starters — senior right side/outside hitter Tessa Pickett, senior outside hitter Savanna Jemilo and senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Piper Jensen. Jensen racked up 183 digs and 42 aces last season. Pickett also has the flexibility to play as a defensive specialist.
“I expect Savanna and Piper to lead this team,” Gierhart said. “Their passion for volleyball and drive to compete is always positive and a great asset for us.”
The other two letterwinners back for the Vikings are senior setter Lizzie Moe and senior Reagan Slinde (right side hitter).Moe piled up 155 assists and averaged 3.8 assist per set.
Stoughton has 11 newcomers looking to contribute this year. Juniors Annie Tangeman, Brooke Thrall and Olivia Anderson will play at middle hitter. The trio of sophomore Ava Perkins, junior Sara Krueger and junior Kayla Schultz will see time at setter and right side hitter.
“Ava Perkins has beautiful hands that our hitters are excited to work with,” Gierhart said.
At outside hitter, Gierhart said junior Trista Dow, Thrall, sophomore Teagan Pickett and sophomore Cire Smith will see time.
Junior Emma Stokes and sophomore Amelia Albers will step in at defensive specialist and libero.
Gierhart said the challenge will be finding the best lineup against each opponent.
Stoughton was scheduled to play its season opener at Milton on Tuesday, March 9.