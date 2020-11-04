It’s a slow buildup to the alternative fall sports season for Stoughton volleyball coach Rachael Gierhart, who hosted her final coaching contact day at the high school on Friday, Oct. 30, with a series of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
The high school made the decision to push fall sports back to the alternative season that begins in March, so Gierhart is doing what she can to stay connected with her players and keeping their skills sharp.
During the past three weeks, she’s held nine coaching contact days. She said they weren’t as much about pounding down spikes or digging a hit or setting up a teammate, but more about building up the physical activity and morale of student-athletes who haven’t had sports since last March.
“Our focus has really been on getting kids back active again, since they are on Zoom calls all day long,” Gierhart said.
Coaches take each player’s temperature before practice, then go through a series of self-reporting questions on whether a player has a fever, shortness of breath or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gierhart said the small groups of 10 or less that are training, going through strength, speed and agility workouts have been excellent in adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Players are required to wear masks at all times, with hand sanitizer available throughout the gym.
“We are even practicing socially distanced huddles,” Gierhart said. “Each player has been very good about self-reporting, and if they have a cough or fever they haven’t come.”
After the first 40-minute session, Gierhart and other coaches used a spray gun to sanitize the net and volleyballs. No high fives or hand shakes are allowed during the drills.
“It’s strange but they are getting used to it,” Gierhart said. “It will be good preparation for the season.”
The Badger Conference athletic directors canceled the fall sports league season and won’t crown conference champions. The league made the same decision by canceling winter sports. If winter sports are not played because of Dane County’s restrictions on gatherings, it may be one year since the last sport was played that prep sports are seen again in Stoughton and across the county.
In the alternate fall sports season, volleyball practice can start Feb. 22 and the first match can be played as early as March 2. Gierhart said the SHS athletic department has done everything in its control to safeguard against COVID-19 and would like to see county officials allow the school to give the season a go.
“I think we have proven that we can hold a safe environment for practices,” Gierhart said. “We can have some sort of volleyball in a safe environment as long as we have control of the environment.”