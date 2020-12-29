In the first few months of 2020, dozens of Vikings in winter sports propelled themselves to their respective state competitions.
Unfortunately for those in the spring and fall seasons behind them this year, those athletes never stepped foot onto the field or track.
In mid-March, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close schools and most sports were set firmly on the back burner, the future accomplishments of spring and fall sports athletes slipped away out of reach. Despite the cancelations and postponements, there are still many athletic accomplishments that can be celebrated.
Athletes still made their commitments to college teams, and others found ways to stay active during the pandemic. And prior to its onset, Stoughton High School was well represented at the state level.
The success for Stoughton went from the wrestling mat at the Kohl Center to the basketball court to the exploits on the ice by the Icebergs girls hockey team.
1. Vikings complete three-peat
The Stoughton wrestling team captured its third straight Division 1 state championship in 2020, rallying in thrilling fashion.
Alex Wicks trailed Mukwonago’s Antonio Klinkerfues 6-4 after two periods. Wicks turned the tide in the third period, with a vice-grip headlock. He held on to pin Klinkerfues and the Vikings hung on to clip the Indians in a comeback, 32-30, for the gold trophy on Saturday, March 7, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Field House.
It marks the second time Stoughton has accomplished the feat, as under former coach La Verne Pieper, the Vikings won three straight state titles from 1975-1977.
Top-seeded Mukwonago (25-2) beat Stoughton 48-25 at the Zelinski Memorial Duals on Jan. 25, but the third-seeded Vikings came back to win their 10th team state championship in program history.
Two-time state champion Nicolar Rivera (120) pinned Jake Wisinski in 1:09 to cut the Vikings’ deficit to 27-26, setting the stage for Wicks’ heroics. Rivera finished the season 51-0 and remains undefeated in his prep career at 109-0.
Chance Suddeth (106), Gavin Model (152), Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler (182) and Brooks Empey (220) also won matches for the Vikings.
To get to the state championship match, the Vikings rolled to a 45-24 quarterfinal win over Neenah and a 42-19 victory over Kaukauna on March 6.
2. Stoughton boys basketball makes sectional run
The Stoughton boys basketball team won the Badger South Conference championship and made a run to the Division 2 Oregon sectional.
The Vikings (21-4) lost a rematch to DeForest 66-57 with a limited number of fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoughton sharpshooter Adam Hobson scored a game-high 39 points. The Michigan Tech commit carried the Vikings and helped keep them in striking distance.
“I came in knowing this could be my last game,” he said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to get us another game. I felt good in warmups and gained more confidence when the ball started to go in.”
Hobson drilled back-to-back 3s and drove hard for two layups off glass to trim the deficit to 53-50 with 4:50 left. The third-seeded Norskies (19-6) answered with a 7-0 run to push their lead back to double digits.
Hobson scored four straight points to cut it to 60-54, but DeForest successfully navigated Stoughton’s press and made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 1:12 to salt the victory.
DeForest advanced but never got the chance to play Elkhorn for the sectional title. Three hours after the Norskies beat the Vikings, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the boys basketball sectional finals and State Tournament, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
3. Kotlowski cousins make college picks for golf
Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski signed a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 16, to golf at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay next year.
Kotlowski is a two-time WIAA Division 1 state tournament qualifier. She finished 38th last year and took fourth as a sophomore in 2018.
Caylie’s cousin, Myranda Kotlowski, a 2020 SHS graduate, committed to golf at Division II Colorado-Mesa last January.
Caylie signed her NLI during the early signing period Nov. 11-18. National Letters of Intent are signed for NCAA Division I and Division II.
This summer and fall she proved she had the talent. Kotlowski won three WPGA golf tournaments at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison, the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove and at the Janesville Country Club. She won a six-week championship at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison and finished second in a Wisconsin Dells tournament.
Myranda capped her high school career with a two-round total of 153 at the Division 1 state tournament on Oct. 15 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. She started with a 4-over-par 76 in the first round, and closed with a 77 in the second round to finish in a tie for fifth place in her first state appearance.
Her 76-77 showing at University Ridge GC in Madison at the WIAA state tournament featured 24 pars and two birdies over two days and left her four shots behind repeat champion Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port.
She played in 10 WPGA Junior Tour points events and posted six top-10 finishes.
4. Schmidt swims to two state medals
In his first prep swimming season, Evan Schmidt proved to be one of the top swimmers in the state.
Schmidt captured two medals at the Division 2 state meet on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium. He finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 4:48.16, and took fifth in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:47.49.
“This is more than I was hoping for this year,” Schmidt said. “At the beginning of the year, I was just hoping to get top eight at state. To be top six in both of my events made me really happy.”
Schmidt entered the state meet as the top seed in the 500 free by .04 seconds ahead of Elkhorn senior Willy Pinnow. Cedarburg freshman Isaac Fleig won the gold in the 500 free (4:39.24).
Edgewood senior and Boston University recruit Nate Frucht won the gold in the 200 free (1:41.30).
5. Icebergs make sectional run
The Icebergs girls hockey co-op made a run to the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional where its Cinderella run came to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Cap City Cougars Feb. 25, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Cap City outscored the Icebergs 16-1 in two regular-season wins, but had a harder time offensively in the third meeting between Badger Conference rivals.
Oregon forward Izzy Newton got the Icebergs (5-18-2) on the board at the 7:50 mark of the second.
The Icebergs finished 0-for-3 on the power play, but did not commit a penalty. Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner made 45 saves.
Both Aeryn Olson and Newton scored goals to propel the sixth-seeded Icebergs to a 2-1 win over Onalaska in a Division 1 regional championship. That gave the Stoughton co-op a third meeting against Cap CIty.