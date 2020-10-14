Stoughton’s own Renee Young recently received the 2020 Hall of Fame Award from the Stoughton High School Sports Booster Club.
The award is given to an individual that is committed to the club through volunteering. As a past board member, Young has most recently been involved in organizing ticket taking, volunteering for all Stoughton sports, and has been in charge of raffle ticket selling.
“Renee Young has committed countless hours in helping the Stoughton Sports Boosters and Stoughton athletics,” SHS Sports Booster Club President Steve Lyons told the Hub in an email. “Her dedication to our Stoughton Viking family is seen in so many ways-organizing volunteers, fundraising, helping at various sporting events and cheering on our student athletes. She is an integral part of our athletic program’s success.”
Young, who was born and raised in Stoughton, moved her family back to the city from Madison in 2007. From there, she joined the booster club when her oldest was a freshman in high school.
Currently, Young has two children still involved in Stoughton athletics. A freshman volleyball player, Mikyra Turner and a sophomore Michael Turner who plays basketball and football.
Young is in it for the community’s response, she said.
Young said one of the most rewarding parts is seeing non-parents of student athletes in the community helping out and volunteering.
“Sports mean a lot to the whole community and not just parents of kids in athletics,” she said.
With the obstacle of COVID-19, Young admits she and the community are missing a vital part that makes the town go.
“I miss sports a lot”, Young said. “Every parent will tell you that now. Not being able to volunteer right now; it’s a struggle for me. Being idle is the hardest part,’’ she said.
With the future of winter and spring athletics up in the air, Young is still committed to serving this community.
“I really want to add more community members,’’ she said. “That’s really important to me. Building a relationship with the coaches and the coaching staff and being involved in every sport, not just one in particular,” Young said.
Even after her children have graduated from the Stoughton area, Young wants to remain involved with the community.
“I love the sports and I love being around the student-athletes,” Young said. “I don’t plan on stopping soon.”