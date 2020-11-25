The Stoughton girls basketball team held just two practices before Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order banning indoor gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Brad Pickett sat down with his team after practice on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and informed them that would be their last one for a while, with the indoor gathering ban starting the following day and going through at least Dec. 16. That includes in-person games, sports and competitions and put an end to small group practices and open gyms that some schools like Stoughton had started.
“The air definitely got let out of the balloon,” Pickett said. “I feel for our kids and players. We put protocols for our kids to stay safe and it got taken away.”
Face masks are still required and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. Anyone hosting a gathering could face a fine of $1,000 plus court costs.
Stoughton athletic and activities director Mel Dow in an email wrote that all practices, rehearsals, open gyms and extra-curricular activities will be canceled” Nov. 18 through Dec. 16.
Prior to the latest county order, the COVID-19 safety measures included players wearing masks, temperature and health self-checks and drills spaced 6 feet or more apart. Basketballs were sprayed with disinfectant after each drill and hand sanitizer stations were spread out across the gym.
The first two practices were relegated to shooting, ball handling and conditioning, since the Vikings were prohibited from doing any live drills or scrimmaging.
“I think we are looking at the player safety as much as we can,” Pickett said. “A lot of kids haven’t done much activity for eight or nine months. The last thing you want to see is an injury. We were easing them back into it.”
Cases continue to rise
COVID-19 cases have been surging in Dane County, which is averaging 433 COVID-19 cases per day over a 7-day period, more than double the number from a month ago, according to PHMDC.
In the Dane County COVID-19 data report from Nov. 3-16, more than one person out of every 100 in the county tested positive for COVID-19 during that time period. The positivity rate in the county is 8.3%, which is the positive tests as a percent of total tests across a two-week period.
“Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 17. “These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus’ quick movement through our community.”
Social-emotional effects
Two areas of growing concern for high school administrators is the growing number of depression and anxiety cases.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison COVID-19 survey compared data from 3,200 Wisconsin athletes in May to data collected from over 5,000 adolescent athletes prior to COVID-19. They found that physical activity levels had dropped by 50% during the pandemic and symptoms of depression rose 33%.
Dow said high school officials are working on a comprehensive plan to provide programming so students can be active safely at home. For students battling depression and anxiety, he said services to students are available through staff that ranges from teachers, coaches, and student services.
Dow said SHS coaching staffs will be discussing how to help students cope with anxiety and depression as they roll out their plans for the rest of November and December.
In the meantime, during the next month, Pickett said he will conduct virtual practices to go over offensive and defensive X’s and O’s and film breakdown with players.
“When Dane County feels it is safe we will give it a go because we owe it to our players,” Pickett said.