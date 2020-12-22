The small group winter sports practices will return to Stoughton High School next week, but the clock is ticking on whether they will play any games this season before postseason tournaments begin.
When the Public Health Madison and Dane County order banning indoor gatherings expired Wednesday, Dec. 16, Stoughton, like many high schools, will move back into small group practices with 10 student-athletes or less at a time. Masks are required and social distancing practices for winter sport skills will be conducted, Stoughton High School Athletic Director Mel Dow told the Hub.
A new Dane County order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or less and outdoor gatherings at 25 or less is in effect until Jan. 13.
The wrestling regionals are slated for Jan. 30, followed by girls basketball regional games Feb. 9, 12 and 13. Boys basketball regionals are scheduled for Feb. 16, 19 and 20. Sectional play for each sport follows the next week. That means there is a tight one-month window if games and wrestling matches can start Jan. 14.
“Even one chance to wear the Stoughton uniform for some, especially our seniors, is worth working toward, as they have represented our community so well for years,” Dow wrote in an email to the Hub.
When and if a proposal is ever sent to the school board to play all road games outside of Dane County is up for debate. All sports in the county have been on ice since the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the state last March. It’s been more than nine months since any Stoughton student-athletes have participated in competition.
Dow said all options are open for discussion.
“I have always been an optimistic person and believe that if there is time left on a clock, there is a chance, but yes, as each day passes it gets closer and closer to having winter sports fall to the same disappointing loss for students that we saw for last spring’s athletes,” Dow wrote in an email to the Hub. “With our staff and families, we have been consistent that our goal is an opportunity at a WIAA series if they host it and we will build back from there as we safely and effectively do.”
During the month-long indoor gathering ban, SHS coaches still worked with athletes through Zoom video conference calls.
Dow said coaches discussed technique, tactics, strategy, film study, goal setting and character education. The athletes were given an at-home strength program and a cardio workout to simulate competition heart rate by SHS strength and conditioning coach Bobby O’Brien.
Winter sports coaches will screen athletes for COVID-19 symptoms when practices re-start this week. Group practice times will be spaced out and equipment will be sanitized after each use.
During a special meeting on Dec. 16, the WIAA Board discussed the possibility of extending the wrestling season two weeks, but no action was taken. The revised 13-week wrestling calendar was approved in August.
Dow said he has been in contact with the WIAA office about many topics, including sharing that Dane County is heading in the right direction in its COVID-19 protocols and that more time could help many schools.
“Unfortunately, there are many perspectives and dynamics that go into hosting a statewide event,” Dow said. “This includes available facilities, and this was the obstacle that prevented a delay in the postseason.”