In tough economic times as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in Dane County, patron needs continue to grow at the Personal Essentials Pantry Stoughton.
Sue Foldy, pantry board president, told the Hub the number of PEP visitors has doubled since March. So to meet increasing demand, PEP went to a voucher system and is encouraging the public to send in monetary donations. The voucher system allows patrons to purchase items from local grocery stores if it isn’t available at the pantry, Foldy said.
She said a lot of PEP patrons are still furloughed or unemployed, and they don’t have the money or resources to purchase the essentials they need for a “clean body and mind.”
The pantry at 343 E. Main St. in Stoughton, is one of seven in Dane County. It is open from 1 to 5 p.m. the first and third Thursday every month.
The pantry benefited from one athletic team not being able to have a season. The Madison Radicals Ultimate Frisbee Club had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis and the club in conjunction with TDS donated $1,500 from souvenir revenue from T-shirts and hats to PEP Stoughton.
“I would expect our numbers will increase with the holiday coming around,” she said.
Foldy said PEP Stoughton anticipates reopening for in-person items in February.