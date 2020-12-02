After learning about the game of lacrosse from a friend, Stoughton junior Adam Slager watched YouTube videos of the stick and ball movements he needed to perfect.
Now his crash course on lacrosse has paid off, as he verbally committed to play the sport at Marquette University on Friday, Nov. 20, starting in 2022-23. Slager will receive a full-ride scholarship to attend Marquette.
“It was exciting for me to have the opportunity to stay close to home, not have a lot of debt and play Division I lacrosse,” he told the Hub. “My parents can come watch me play now. All of my stress is gone now.”
Slager played multiple sports growing up, including basketball and football. He credits that with helping develop the hand-eye coordination he uses on the lacrosse field.
The sport has opened up many doors for Slager, who plays on a club team, Sweet Lax National from Rochester, New York, a club that’s achieved a national top-five ranking. He enjoys the camaraderie built around the sport.
“My favorite part is the community and the people in it,” he said. “My best friends have come from lacrosse.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic froze many sports last spring and this fall, Slager and Sweet Lax played two tournaments in the fall and he played in one showcase. It was in an invitation-only “One Percent Showcase” in Tinton Falls, New Jersey on Oct. 11, where he made his breakthrough.
The top prep players in the Class of 2022, along with an elite group of four Class of 2023 teams played six lacrosse games at the Capelli Sports Complex, with Division III and other recruiters on hand. Slager was named to the All-Star Showcase team, and video from the games was shared with other Division I coaches.
After the showcase, he was offered a full-ride scholarship to Marquette. He also played in four tournaments with his club team over the summer.
At 5 feet, 8 inches and 160 pounds, Slager isn’t an imposing figure on the field, relying on quickness and toughness as a face-off midfielder specialist. He’s two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than when he played lacrosse for SHS as a sophomore two years ago, however
Slager said besides his strength, the biggest part of his game he’s improved is his technique as a face-off specialist. Each time a goal is scored, the ball is dropped at midfield and he has to battle for possession for his team.
“It’s like a hockey face-off; it’s just a little more intense,” he said. “I’ve been coached by some of the best face-off specialists in the country.”
The list of coaches includes Yale face-off specialist T.D. Ierlan, the NCAA record-holder for most won faceoffs (1,159), a higher percentage of faceoffs (75.3%) and ground balls (810). The New York Lizards used the No. 1 pick on Ierlan in the Major League Lacrosse draft before he found out he will get one more year of eligibility at Yale after last season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slager also had offers from Brown, an Ivy League school and Providence College. He also had offers from Vermont University and St. Joseph’s University.
Slager said it came down to loving the chance to play lacrosse in-state and not having to go into debt to go to college to play lacrosse.