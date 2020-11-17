Stoughton High School senior Caylie Kotlowski signed her National Letter of Intent to golf next year at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on Monday, Nov. 16.
Kotlowski is a two-time WIAA Division 1 state tournament qualifier. She finished 38th last year and took fourth as a sophomore in 2018.
“It feels amazing,” Kotlowski said. “I always thought about playing golf at the next level. There is always a thought in my head to know if I could do it or if I was good enough.”
She signed her NLI during the early signing period Nov. 11-18. National Letters of Intent are signed for NCAA Division I and Division II. Caylie’s cousin, Myranda Kotlowski, a 2020 SHS graduate, is a freshman on the women’s golf team at Division II Colorado-Mesa.
This summer and fall she proved she had the talent. Kotlowski won three WPGA golf tournaments at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison, the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove and at the Janesville Country Club. She won a six-week championship at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison and finished second in a Wisconsin Dells tournament.
The Stoughton girls golf season was moved back to the alternative fall season later in spring 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kotlowski worked on her chipping and putting every day this summer and fall. She said she worked hard on the mental game and that is where she made the biggest improvement.
“It took me two years to learn not to get upset or mad if I had a bad hole or shot,” she said.
When she finished fourth at the Division 1 state tournament in 2018, she shot an 8-over-152 at University Ridge in Verona. It was the best finish at state for a Stoughton girl golfer since Becky Klongland took third in 2013 with a 7-over-par 151. She was named first team all-state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Kotlowski helped the Vikings win the Badger South Conference championship that same year for the first time since 2013. Stoughton had to outduel eighth-ranked Milton and fifth-ranked Edgewood, the WIAA Division 2 state champions.
Kotlowski said UW-Green Bay was the best fit because of its coaching staff, it’s a couple hours from her home in Stoughton and they offered her a scholarship. She plans to take advantage of the nine-hole course on campus in Green Bay.
“I’m happy they gave me the opportunity, and the coach told me they are happy to have me,” Kotlowski said.