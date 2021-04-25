Stoughton senior Annika Goetz’s unbeaten season came to an end at the WIAA state tournament, but she set a high bar in her final season.
Goetz finished the season 12-1 and earned an eighth seed at state. She breezed by Janesville Craig senior Lucia Hyzer 6-0, 6-0 in a first-round match at state on Thursday, April 22, at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
She then lost a quarterfinal match to Madison Memorial junior Nikita Remesh 6-1, 6-0.
“It’s such a great accomplishment for me to go to state and be seeded eighth,” Goetz said, adding that Remesh was really good at hitting shots at an angle and making her run for the ball.
“Her strokes were very fast-paced,” Goetz said. At the start of the match, I was trying to keep it in the middle more because she was really good down the lines. I didn’t want to have that as open for her as much.”
The Stoughton girls tennis team had its season pushed back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After being cooped up at home for a really long time, I didn’t think I would get to play tennis, but since we did it’s an extra bonus, and it was great to get back on the court.”
It didn’t take Goetz long to set the tone in her first-round match against Hyzer. She stayed at the back baseline and hit strong double forehands and cashed in on miscues by the Janesville Craig senior.
“Beforehand, I just didn’t have as much stress as I thought I would,” Goetz said. “I was just really calm, and I think it helped me not get so nervous on the court and just play my game.”
Goetz won 12 straight games against Hyzer to set the tone at state.
“It does take a big weight off my shoulders to get that first match out of the way,” she said. “I knew I would have more pressure in the second match because I know it’s better competition and harder players.”
Goetz said the most memorable part of the season is her Stoughton tennis teammates.
“The team this year was really well connected and just felt like it was a team I could depend on,” she said.
The Big Eight Conference was well represented at the state meet. Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang finished as the state champion in singles after defeating Madison Memorial’s Lily Olson 6-3, 6-0. Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram placed fifth.
Middleton’s Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal defeated Madison Memorial sisters - senior Jessica Jiang and freshman Sophia Jiang, the Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 7-5.
Madison West had its top two doubles teams at state. The regents’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin defeated Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Marissa Light in a first-round match. Knigge and Lin then lost to the Jiang sisters in a quarterfinal match 3-6, 6-3 (7). The Madison West No. 2 doubles team of senior Susanne Oriel and freshman Trya Gustavson defeated Oregon senior Jordan Streiff and sophomore Stephanie Lo in a first-round match.