Stoughton sophomore Mallory Reiser hasn’t reached the official start of cross country and she already has smashed her lifetime-best in the 5,000-meters by more than 2 minutes.
Reiser finished second place in the Kenosha Running Company Thrillogy Classic on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a time of 21 minutes, 6.30 seconds. Held on a windy day, the 5,000-meter race started uphill, with several muddy areas slowing down runners.
“Going into the race, I knew there would be a lot of good competition there,” she said. “I was hoping to be in the top 10. I was surprised to be in the top five.”
Reiser has competed in four races this fall, including a 5K in Lake Geneva and a NIKE virtual race where she ran a lifetime-best 19:51 on Oct. 3.
“I think it has helped give me more confidence going into the fall season,” she said.
Badger Conference school athletic directors announced July 30 that the league would not play any league competitions and conference champions will not be crowned this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to delay the fall sports season and gave schools an option to push fall sports back to the spring.
Most sports events are still prohibited in the county because of restrictions by Public Health Madison Dane County. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 or less.
Reiser has found races this fall to compete in on her own from Stoughton girls cross country coach Susan Zaemisch. As a freshman last year, Reiser’s best time (22:00.2) came when she finished 43rd at the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine sectional.
After a four month quarantine and shutdown across the state, Reiser said she has made a commitment to improving as a runner. She said she has cut more than one minute off her time from her first race this fall, as she has become an avid strength trainer.
Stoughton’s girls program has sent an individual or team to state every year since 2011 and Reiser wants to be the next one.
“As soon as the quarantine started, I made up my mind I wanted to make it to state,” she said. “I think strength training has made a difference.”
Reiser said she made a commitment to lift weights with her legs to strengthen her lower body and complete strength exercises to enhance her movement.
Reiser said her goal now is running in the 19:30 range once the delayed cross country season starts in March.