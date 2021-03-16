Many Stoughton High School senior football players have unfinished business on the gridiron after winning a Badger South Conference co-championship with Milton and losing a Level 2 Division 3 playoff game to Monroe last season.
After more than a year since the Vikings played football because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton kicked off its first football practice on Monday, March 8. The Vikings return loaded, with five starters back on offense, including four offensive linemen, and nine starters back on defense from a team that finished 8-3.
While there won’t be a traditional conference season or playoffs, Stoughton is looking to avenge an overtime loss to Milton from last year.
“I would have loved for the opportunity to defend our conference title and compete for a state championship,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “We want to send the seniors out on a high note and prepare our underclassmen to play again in the fall.”
The returning starters on offense include a quartet of offensive linemen — seniors Zach Wahlin (tackle), Logan Weverly (center), junior Gabe Rousseau (guard) and sophomore Griffin Empey, who is making the switch to tackle from guard. The other returning starter is senior running back Brooks Empey, a University of Wisconsin-Madison wrestling commit who rushed for 454 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
He will share the load with Darrick Hill in the backfield.
“I think the combination of him (Brooks Empey) and Darrick Hill will give us a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield,” Becker said.
The Vikings were one of the more balanced offenses in the conference last year, averaging 201 rushing yards and 188 passing yards per game.
Senior Jonah O’Connor is taking over at starting quarterback after backing up Adam Hobson for two years. In limited duty last season, he rushed for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.
“I think people will assume Jonah is just a running quarterback after watching the film from last year,” Becker said. “I’m excited with what he can do with his arm and in this offense.”
Five wide receivers vying for starting roles are senior Teddy Baldukas and juniors Cam Conklin, Ty Conklin, Nathan Vagedes and Landon Lynch. Vagedes had one reception for 23 yards last season.
On defense, the Vikings no longer will rotate between a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive fronts, as they move to a full time 3-4.With nine returning starters, Becker hopes the experience and the consistency of playing a 3-4 base defense will bring more playmaking.
Becker said switching between defenses in previous seasons was causing players to think too much.
“We want our guys to see something on defense and react and not be worried about thinking too much,” Becker said.
The four returning starting linebackers are senior Rudy Detweiler, Brooks Empey, Luke Mechler and John Harman. The Vikings have their top three tacklers back from last season, led by Detweiler, who had a team-high 129 total tackles, three sacks, nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last year.
Brooks Empey, the team’s second-leading tackler last season, had 67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last year.
Up front, senior Curtis Jasulke returns at defensive end and Connor Hanson is back at defensive tackle. Jasulke, who had 61 tackles last season, tied Detweiler for the lead in sacks last season (3).
Stoughton also returns a lot of experience in the secondary. Safeties Dustin Woelke and O’Connor return, as does Baldukas at cornerback. O’Connor served as a ball-hawk, with a team-leading four interceptions last season.
“We will lean on the defensive side of the ball until we can make some adjustments on offense,” Becker said.
Stoughton will open the season at Waunakee on Friday, March 26. The Vikings tried to set up a scrimmage before the season opener, but it didn’t work out, Becker said.
The first game against the Warriors, the WIAA DIvision 2 state runner-up in 2019, will provide an immediate test. Waunakee lost a state championship game to Brookfield East 31-30.
“To start out the season against Waunakee will be a great measuring stick,” he said. “Pat Rice has built a great program and we are looking to get to that level of success.”
This season also serves as a springboard for training and player development before the fall 2021 season in less than six months, he said.
“This is a season that no other class in history will get to claim, playing two seasons in one calendar year,” Becker said. “I think the biggest challenge is not being complacent and satisfied with what we have done in the past. We are always looking to grow as individuals.
“We want to take this program to new levels.”