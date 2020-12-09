University of Wisconsin-Madison redshirt sophomore Tyler Dow has a long history of Greeco-Roman wrestling success and as he works to cement his spot in the Badgers’ lineup he’s still chasing a dream to become an Olympian.
Dow, a three-time Roman-Greeco national champion, finished second in the UWW U23 Nationals in the Greeco-Roman 77kg division Nov. 13-15 in Omaha, Nebraska. Dow, a 2018 Stoughton High School graduate, won 202 prep matches for the Vikings and posted 100 pins. He earned All-America honors with a top-two finish at nationals.
“I’m happy taking second, but never really satisfied,” Dow said. “I want to become a national champion and Olympian.”
As he works to emerge as a full-time starter for the Badgers likely at 174 pounds, he’s reminded about his journey to get to Madison and Division I wrestling. He was part of a Viking team that won the first of three straight WIAA Division 1 state championships and he knows an environment with a competitive spirit breeds success. He has a tattoo on his arm that he strives to live by, “Respect all, fear none.”
“I think it’s a motto that is relevant to wrestling and life,” he said.
Grecco-Roman
Dow’s passion for the Grecco-Roman style of wrestling has been more than six years in the making.
He won his first individual state title his junior year at 160 and also captured Greco and freestyle national championships.
In his senior year at SHS, Dow was ranked eighth in the country at 174 pounds by Flowwrestling and finished as the state runner-up after compiling a 52-2 record.
He won all three of his matches at team state and helped the Vikings win a WIAA Division 1 championship. It was the first of Stoughton’s run of three straight state championships.
After he finished second at U23 nationals for Grecco-Roman at the Convention Center at CHI Health Center in Omaha, it has raised his confidence.
Each division at nationals featured all three Olympic styles (men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman) with 10 weights in each style. The champions at each weight class secured a bid to the 2021 Senior World Team Trials.
Dow defeated Sauk Prairie alumnus Eddie Smith of the Dubuque Wrestling Club, in a technical fall 12-4 in his first match.
“My first match I thought it was really sloppy,” he said. “I felt a lot better as the day went on.”
He then pinned Ryan Epps, who was wrestling unattached in the semifinals. In the championship match, Jesse Porter of the New York Athletic Club rolled to a technical fall victory over Dow in 3:48.
Dow said he still has to work on making first contact and lowering his level on his tie-ups.
“To win at this level you have to be ready to wrestle with energy on the top and get better at my turns and lifts on top,” he said.
Badgers
Dow showcased his versatility and ability his redshirt freshman season with the Badgers last year.
He wrestled on the varsity as a part-time starter at 174 and 184. He compiled a 3-4 record at 174 and went 3-3 at 184. Dow posted his first home win, 4-3, over Michigan’s Max Maylor. On Feb. 16, Dow had his biggest win, over 17th-ranked Kevin Parker of Princeton, who he knocked off in a major decision and also beat Brown’s Cade Wilson.
One other match Dow pointed to last year as learning experience was a 4-2 loss to Army’s Ben Harvey, a three-time NCAA qualifier who was ranked in the top 20 at the time. The second learning experience came at America’s Favorite City Duals in San Diego, California, and a 12-2 loss at 184 to Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan.
“My self-confidence has gone up a lot,” Dow said. “I wrestled really well in the match against Northern Iowa and learned a lot from that match.”
The Badgers went 11-6 in dual meets last year and were 4-5 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin had a daunting schedule, with nine dual matchers against teams ranked in the top 20 last year, including seven Big Ten teams — Iowa (No. 1), Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), Minnesota (No. 4), Nebraska (No. 5), Purdue (No. 7) and Michigan (No. 17).
Dow redshirted his freshman year, but went 27-3 in open competition. He won the Cycle Open,, Luther Open and finished first at the Jim Koch Open and the Don Parker Open. He racked up 12 pins, five technical falls and six major decisions.
“I have been on a lot of high platforms with duals and tournaments in wrestling,” Dow said. “When I can put a ‘W on my chest I’m wrestling for more than myself. I’m representing my family, school and the state.”