Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski announced recently she is orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and plans to play women’s golf.
Kotlowski, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier, was a sectional champion and finished fourth as a sophomore at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament, after shooting 73-79 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Last season, she was the sectional medalist at the DeForest sectional, and later tied for 34th at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state tournament after shooting 89-86.
Kotlowski finished tied for 12th at the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur and tied for 16th at the Wisconsin State Open this summer.
Stoughton High School opted to push fall sports back to spring 2021, so Kotlowski will begin the alternate fall sports golf season in March. The WIAA is planning on having a state tournament or culminating event at the end of the season in the spring, but plans and sites are yet to be determined.
Caylie’s cousin, Myranda Kotlowski, a 2020 SHS graduate, is on the women’s golf team at Colorado Mesa University.