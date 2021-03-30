For Stoughton junior Jayden Zywicki, the first cross country race in one-and-a-half years turned out to be a case of deja vu.
Oregon junior Yordanos Zelinski pulled away from Zywicki at the 2-mile mark to win the season-opening 5,000-meter race by 15 seconds. Zywicki finished second in 17:31, but the Vikings clipped the Panthers 24-31.
“I started off faster than I did sophomore year with the mask on, and that is always a plus,” Zywicki said.
He planned to stay within striking distance of Zelinski until the final 800 meters, but a side cramp slowed him down. He thought the mask played a part.
“That is what happened every race in sophomore year,” Zywicki said. “I was always sticking with him, and then it went back and forth with the sprints in the end.”
The Vikings showed strong depth, placing five runners in the top eight. Junior Colton Hansen took third (18:17) and senior Alex Wicks placed fifth (19:34). Senior Cade Millam took sixth (19:42), and senior Christian Smith finished eighth (20:05).
“I think we were slow, but we were wearing masks, so what do you expect?” Stoughton coach Pat Schneider said.
Runners in each race were required to wear masks. It made breathing and pacing each mile a challenge for some competitors.
Schneider added that the back-to-back winter-fall schedule necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get athletes into cross country shape.
“I have kids coming off of basketball and swimming and some running a 5K for the first time in their lives,” he said. “They may be fit, but it will take us a little bit to get us into full running fitness. I don’t want the kids to focus on their times. They should be focused on effort and place.”
Schenider said it’s always interesting to see how Stoughton will stack up against other conference and sectional teams.
He is excited to see a pack of runners including Wicks, Millam, Smith, junior Tyler Strandlie and freshman Riley Hanson pushing each other in practice.
“We have a nice pack of guys who are competitive who will move up,” Schneider said. “They will push each other to see how far they can go.”
Zywicki said the season opener was more of a fall-type race weather-wise. As the season moves on, that comfort level might change.
“Now that we are having state, our goal is to make it to state as a team,” he said. “I think we put ourselves in a good position to do that. I think as we get closer to the track season and state, it will be really hot and it will start feeling different.”