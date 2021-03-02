Five years ago, Stoughton High School senior Conner Vale took a brotherly lesson on the bowling lanes to heart.
When he watched his brother, Greg Vale, bowl with two hands, he pondered making a switch. He became intrigued by Greg’s delivery and tried bowling with two hands and the technique has served him well in his Stoughton High School club bowling career.
Vale is heading to the Division 2 Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships for the second straight season. He will compete in the singles state bowling tournament in the first round on Friday, March 5, at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
“It doesn’t make me any more accurate,” Conner Vale said of his two-handed bowling style. “I can get a lot more speed on it. I guess it worked out.”
Vale has a team-best fill percentage of 86.1%, which means he earns a strike or spare that amount of time. He earned second-team all-district honors this season and a state berth with the sixth-best district fill percentage.
“I was worried when we started the season because everything was spiking,” Vale said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was hoping to have at least half a season. I didn’t know if I was going to make it (to state). I’m just glad I could make it back to state my senior year.”
Stoughton coach Rebecca Murphy said to her knowledge, Vale is the only bowler from SHS to qualify for state two consecutive years.
“This year, Conner has become more consistent in his delivery and in converting spares,” she said. “Additionally, Conner has taken on a leadership role as the senior on the team. He is a quiet leader, but other players notice his quiet, calm manner and look up to him.”
In 178 District 4 frames this season, Vale racked up 103 strikes, 57.8%, the second highest in the district.
He helped Stoughton qualify for state as a team for the first time in program history last season. After he graduates from SHS in the spring, Vale plans to work for Hill Electric in Madison.
In every match this season, Vale and his SHS bowling teammates were required to wear masks. Wearing a mask while bowling took some adjustment, but he said he embraced the change and worked on fine-tuning his technique by bringing his arm straight back and following through.
“For me it was a little weird at first,” he said. “It didn’t change anything with my style of bowling.”
Vale will bowl three games in the first round at state on March 5. The pool of state qualifiers will then be cut to the top 25% for the semifinals on Saturday night. The top five boys from the semifinal round will advance to the televised finals on Sunday, March 7.
The fifth-place bowler will bowl the fourth-place bowler. The winner bowls the third-place qualifier. Scholarships are awarded to the top five boys and girls in singles.
Vale said he has improved his ability of picking up a spare this season. After finishing in the top-10 at state last year, Vale said his goal is making the semifinals at state on Saturday.
Stoughton went 4-6 this season. Sun Prairie (9-1) captured the District 4 team title over runner-ups Madison La Follette (8-2) and Sauk Prairie (8-2). Verona finished sixth (3-6) and Oregon was last (2-8) in the nine-team district.
Stoughton graduated three of its top five bowlers from last year.
“We struggled to consistently have the same five bowlers every week,” Murphy said. “This year was a rebuilding year. We are looking for increased consistency next year.”
Two other Stoughton bowlers new to the sport with the Vikings this year are two-handed bowlers.
“They observed Conner’s approach and release and tried to emulate his style,” Murphy said.